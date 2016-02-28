DUBAI Feb 28 Iran's hardline judiciary chief on
Sunday accused reformists of working with Westerners to block
hardliners from winning seats in Friday's elections for the
Assembly of Experts, an infuential leadership body.
In a statement, Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said
reformists had coordinated with "American and English media
outlets" to prevent what he called some servants of the people
from entering the assembly, which has the task of selecting the
country's most powerful figure, the supreme leader.
"Is this type of coordination with foreigners in order to
push out these figures from the Assembly of Experts in the
interests of the regime?" the statement, carried on several news
agencies, said.
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean)