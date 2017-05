People walk past a large picture of the late leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

DUBAI Iran's top leader said on Wednesday he was confident Friday's elections would return a parliament prepared to resist interference by foreign powers including the United States, according to his website.

"The nation will vote for a parliament that puts Iran's dignity and independence first, and stands up to foreign powers whose influence on Iran has been removed," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Alison Williams)