DUBAI May 11 An ally of Iranian President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at the centre of a split in Iran's
leadership registered on Saturday as a candidate in Iran's June
14 presidential election, the Iranian Students' News Agency
reported.
Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie, Ahmadinejad's former chief of
staff, has been accused by conservative hardliners close to
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as leading a "deviant
current" that seeks to erode Islamic clerical authority in
favour of a more nationalistic doctrine.
Mashaie's candidacy must still be approved by the
conservative body of clerics and jurists known as the Guardian
Council. It is expected to issue a final list of approved
candidates in 10 days' time.
