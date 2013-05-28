* Moderate cleric Rohani is a former nuclear negotiator
* Hardliners criticise deal to suspend some atomic work
* Current, more hardline, negotiator also running
* More nuclear talks possible in July
(Adds Russian diplomat comment)
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, May 28 A former Iranian nuclear
negotiator running for president used his first television
appearance of the campaign to reject accusations he had been too
soft in talks with world powers.
The most prominent moderate candidate in an election
dominated by hardliners, cleric Hassan Rohani, nuclear
negotiator from 2003 to 2005, oversaw an agreement to suspend
Iran's fledgling uranium enrichment-related activities.
Iran has since stepped up its nuclear programme which many
countries, particularly in the West, fear is aimed at acquiring
a weapons capability, something Tehran strongly denies.
Hardliners see the nuclear programme as a matter of national
pride and any concession to outside pressure an affront to
Iran's sovereign rights. The current nuclear negotiator, Saeed
Jalili, is campaigning for president on his record of giving no
ground in talks.
Western powers are watching the June 14 election to see
whether President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's successor will set a new
tone in talks - several rounds of which in the last year have
failed to defuse tensions over the nuclear programme which
Israel has said it could use military force to stop.
In a spirited exchange on state television on Monday, Rohani
said allegations he had halted nuclear development were "a lie"
and suggested his interviewer was "illiterate".
"It's good if you study history," a smiling Rohani, dressed
in the traditional clerical garb, told the suited interviewer.
"We suspended it? We mastered the (nuclear) technology!"
The 64-year-old argued the Islamic Republic had expanded
uranium enrichment during his tenure while demonstrating the
programme's peaceful nature and preventing a U.S. attack.
"We didn't allow Iran to be attacked," he said, referring to
the U.S. military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"They (the U.S.) imagined tomorrow or the day after, it
would be Iran's turn."
TARNISHED AND HURT
Nuclear policy is ultimately decided by Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and all candidates stress Iran's right
to peaceful nuclear energy and deny plans to build nuclear
weapons.
Analysts say voters are more likely to decide on candidates
based on how they would reinvigorate an economy suffering from
high unemployment and inflation.
But the nuclear issue has been "used to discredit rivals" in
the early days of the campaign, said Dina Esfandiary, an Iran
analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Jalili's camp is trading on its hardline attitude to the
nuclear programme. In the last five years, Jalili, seen as
rigidly devoted to Iran's Islamic revolutionary ideals, has
overseen a hardening stance in talks with world powers.
"Our national interests and security were tarnished and
hurt," said Ali Bagheri, Iran's deputy nuclear negotiator who is
supporting Jalili's campaign, in a recent speech, referring to
Rohani's tenure under reformist President Mohammad Khatami.
"The fate of that period was unhappy and God forbid it
should be a period that we return to."
Several rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and six world
powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany - have failed to reach an agreement.
Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said on
Tuesday the six powers intend to hold a new round of talks in
July.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; Editing by
Yara Bayoumy and Jon Hemming)