ANKARA Feb 26 An Iranian opposition leader
under house arrest since 2011 praised the high turnout of voters
in elections on Friday, saying it had happened despite the mass
disqualification of pro-reform candidates, Kaleme website
reported.
"High turnout of people showed that tactics like mass
disqualification of reformers had no effect," Karroubi said in a
statement carried on Kaleme about the contest for parliament and
a leadership body called the Assembly of Experts.
A hardline vetting body had disqualified thousands of
moderate candidates, barring them from running in the elections,
in which anti-Western conservatives are pitted against moderates
and reformists allied to pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)