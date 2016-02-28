Election officials count ballot papers after the close of polling stations during elections for the parliament and a leadership body called the Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

TEHRAN Reformist-backed candidates in Iran's elections are on course to win all 30 parliamentary seats in the capital Tehran, according to initial results released by the interior ministry on Sunday.

Millions of Iranians voted on Friday for elections to the parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the body that will choose the next supreme leader. Final results are expected in the coming days.

Leading conservative candidate Gholamali Haddad Adel was on course to lose his parliamentary seat in Tehran, according to the initial count by the Interior Ministry carried by state television.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin, editing by Sami Aboudi)