DUBAI Feb 28 Top Iranian pro-reform politician
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, in a message two days after elections
in which reformists made strong gains, said on Twitter on Sunday
that no one could resist the will of the people.
"No one is able to resist against the will of the majority
of the people and whoever the people don't want has to step
aside," the message said. Former president Rafsanjani, an ally
of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, is leading the race for
membership of the influential Assembly of Experts, a body that
chooses Iran's most powerful figure, the supreme leader.
