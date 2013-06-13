DUBAI, June 13 Human rights groups have
criticised Iran for curbing dissidents and journalists before
Friday's presidential poll, the first since Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election ignited popular fury in 2009.
From the disqualification of high-profile candidates to
controls on campaigning and televised debates, the authorities
have done all they can to prevent any repeat of the unrest.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is thought to want a
loyal conservative president to replace the fiery Ahmadinejad
and forestall any further challenges to his authority, which
took a battering during the 2009 protests.
Security measures have included arbitrary arrests of
journalists and activists in the run-up to the election, with
reformists - those who advocate greater social and political
freedoms - bearing the brunt, rights groups said.
"The Iranian regime won't even tolerate the political
activities allowed by its own laws, not even by those people
approved by the selective Guardian Council," said Hadi Ghaemi,
of the New York-based International Campaign for Human Rights in
Iran.
Iranian officials dispute accusations of human rights abuses
and say they are politically motivated.
Reporters Without Borders has documented the arrest of two
journalists working for reformist newspapers since June 4 which
it says demonstrates "Iran's government harassment of Iranian
journalists in the final days before the ... election".
The Paris-based group also criticised Iran for not issuing
more visas to foreign journalists to report on the vote. Those
who were allowed in have been "prevented from moving about the
capital freely" and "banned from covering meetings of candidates
supported by reformers", it said.
Reuters journalists were not issued visas to cover the
election.
Dozens of those arrested during the unrest in 2009 remain
behind bars. Opposition leaders Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi
Karoubi have been under house arrest for more than two years.
The U.S.-based Iran Human Rights Documentation Center said a
local campaign office in Shiraz of the only moderate candidate,
Hassan Rohani, was raided on Sunday, with several organisers
being summoned by security agencies.
Two Tehran-based reformist activists were arrested in early
June and their whereabouts remain unknown, it said.
Rights groups also said Internet speeds and access had
slowed markedly in Iran in recent weeks. In May the opposition
website Kaleme reported that accessing the Web had become
impossible in some parts of the capital - preventing dissidents
from mustering protests online as they did after the 2009 vote.
Iran has arrested more than 25 journalists this year, some
of whom were later released, rights groups said. Reporters
Without Borders said 54 journalists and activists remain behind
bars.
"The escalation in repression is an outrageous attempt by
the Iranian authorities to silence critics ahead of the
presidential election," said Philip Luther of London-based
Amnesty International.
"The surge in recent violations underlines Iran's continued
and brazen flouting of human rights standards."
