DUBAI Iran's electoral watchdog will consider on Monday whether to disqualify a centrist cleric from running for the presidency, just days before Friday's election, Iranian media reported.

The semi-official Mehr news agency, citing an unnamed source, said the Guardian Council would consider barring Hassan Rohani for revealing what it said was classified information on Iran's nuclear programme in a televised presidential debate and for some slogans chanted by his supporters during rallies.

Rohani is the most prominent moderate candidate approved to run last month by the Guardian Council, a vetting body made up of clerics and jurists. The slate of eight men is dominated by hardliners and conservatives close to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)