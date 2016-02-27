TEHRTAN Feb 27 Iran's election has given the
government more credibiltiy and clout, President Hassan Rouhani
was quoted as saying by official media on Saturday, after
reformists allied to him made gains in a contest for parliament
and a leadership body.
"The competition is over. It's time to open a new chapter in
Iran's economic development based on domestic abilities and
international opportunities," the official IRNA news agency
reported him as saying. He added that the government would
cooperate with anyone elected to build Iran's futue.
"The people showed their power once again and gave more
credibility and strength to their elected government."
