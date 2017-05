TEHRAN Feb 26 Iran extended voting by two hours in elections on Friday because of a "rush of voters" in the contests for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, state television reported.

"Polling hours have been extended by two hours until 8 p.m.", (1630 GMT) state TV quoted the interior ministry as saying. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0430 GMT) and had been due to close at 6 p.m. (1430 GMT). (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)