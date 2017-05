Election officials count ballot papers after the close of polling stations during elections for the parliament and a leadership body called the Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

ANKARA Iran said on Monday that counting of votes cast in Friday's twin elections was over and the nationwide turnout was 62 percent.

"Counting of the votes is finished .... the participation in Tehran was 50 percent and in the whole country was around 62 percent," said Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

