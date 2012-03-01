* Vote result crucial for 2013 presidential polls
By Parisa Hafezi
March 2 Iran's ruling political and
religious hardliners will face off in a parliamentary election
on Friday, echoing a deepening rift in a conservative
establishment grappling with economic sanctions over the
country's disputed nuclear programme.
The election will by the first since the country's disputed
presidential election in 2009, when bloody opposition and
pro-democracy protests were stamped out by security forces.
This time round, reformist groups have said they will
boycott voting, setting the stage for a straight contest between
backers of Iran's most powerful figure and religious authority
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and populist President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The vote will set the balance of power ahead of the next
presidential poll, scheduled for 2013.
Campaigners for both sides have been calling for a high
turnout to show the country's legitimacy in the face of growing
international isolation and the threat of an attack by Israel,
provoked by Iran's nuclear work.
"The Iranian nation will slap the arrogant powers in the
face harder than ever by its high turnout," Khamenei told a
gathering on Wednesday.
"We should resist and make the enemies more envious of our
will and to let them understand that they cannot confront us."
The West fears Iran is working on developing a nuclear bomb,
but Tehran says the programme is for electricity generation and
other peaceful purposes.
The two main hardline groups that are competing for the
290-seat parliament are the United Front of Principlists, which
includes Khamenei loyalists, and the Resistance Front that backs
Ahmadinejad.
The political rift between the two leaders started when
Ahmadinejad tried to supersede Khamenei in Iran's complex
political hierarchy, in which the Supreme Leader holds the
ultimate authority.
Analysts have said Ahmadinejad and his allies have been
trying to undermine the central role of the clergy in politics
by emphasising nationalist themes of Iranian history and culture
in their speeches.
ECONOMY AN ISSUE
Ahmadinejad, the son of a blacksmith, still enjoys the
support of many in Iran's poorer communities, largely thanks to
his humble image and regular cash handouts.
But his popularity has been dented by the country's economic
crisis, a central issue in the election.
Western sanctions aimed at forcing Iran to halt its
sensitive nuclear work have started to hurt energy and food
imports.
The price of staple goods has spiralled because of the
falling value of the Iranian currency and the fresh European
Union and U.S. sanctions on Iran's financial and oil sectors.
Critics have accused Ahmadinejad of making things worse for
ordinary Iranians, saying his decision to replace food and fuel
subsidies with direct monthly payments since 2010, has fuelled
inflation, officially running at around 21 percent.
Khamenei will be looking to use the vote to reestablish his
hold on power, that was dented by Ahmadinejad's presidential win
in 2009.
The Supreme Leader's campaign got a boost when powerful
establishment groups - including influential clerics, the elite
Revolutionary Guards and powerful Bazaar merchants - formed an
alliance to back his loyalists.
The Guardian Council, made up of six clerics and six jurists
who vet candidates, has approved 3,467 individuals out of more
than 5,382 who initially applied to run in the poll.
Some politicians said that the hardline council barred many
established Ahmadinejad supporters, forcing him to pick younger
political unknowns.
Khamenei, who initially endorsed Ahmadinejad's 2009
re-election, publicly distanced himself from the president in
April by reinstating the sacked intelligence minister.
In the past months, dozens of Ahmadinejad allies have been
detained or dismissed from their posts for being linked to a
"deviant current" that his rivals say aims to sideline clerics.
Ahmadinejad's media adviser has been sentenced to one year in
jail for insulting Khamenei.
Reformists did not send in list of candidates, saying the
basic needs of a "free and fair" vote have not been fulfilled.
Major pro-reform political parties have been banned and
leading reformists have either been jailed or banned from
political activities since the 2009 election, which the
opposition says was rigged.
Opposition leaders Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi,
defeated in 2009 vote, have been under house arrest for more
than a year.
