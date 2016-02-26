TEHRAN Feb 26 Iranians head to the polls on
Friday in parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections, seen
as a contest between hardliners entrenched in power and allies
of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani seeking to expand their
influence.
"Voting has started in Iran. Millions of Iranians will vote
all around the country," state TV said.
The 290-seat parliament vote will have scant impact on
Iran's foreign policy, in which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei has the final say, but could strengthen Rouhani's hand
before next year's presidential vote. The 88-member Assembly
will select Khamenei's successor.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi)