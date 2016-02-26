TEHRAN Feb 26 Iranians head to the polls on Friday in parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections, seen as a contest between hardliners entrenched in power and allies of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani seeking to expand their influence.

"Voting has started in Iran. Millions of Iranians will vote all around the country," state TV said.

The 290-seat parliament vote will have scant impact on Iran's foreign policy, in which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say, but could strengthen Rouhani's hand before next year's presidential vote. The 88-member Assembly will select Khamenei's successor. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi)