BRUSSELS Dec 1 Sweden's Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said on Thursday he was prepared to agree to an oil embargo against Iran, but he questioned the effectiveness of such a measure.

"I am prepared to go along with that," Bildt told reporters in Brussels, two days after protesters stormed the British embassy in Tehran.

"I don't think it will necessarily have that much of an effect because of the nature of the global oil market," he said. (Reporting By Justyna Pawlak; writing by Robin Emmott)