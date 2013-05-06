DUBAI May 6 The United Arab Emirates criticised
on Monday a visit by Iranian lawmakers to Gulf islands near the
Strait of Hormuz at the centre of a territorial dispute between
the two countries, who are both trade partners and strategic
rivals.
Tension between Shi'ite and Sunni Muslims in a Middle East
shaken by two years of political turmoil has sharpened the
42-year-old dispute, complicating an ambivalent relationship in
which national pride has vied uneasily with economic pragmatism.
About 40 percent of the world's seaborne oil exports flow
through Hormuz. Iran threatened last year to block the Strait as
tensions rose with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme.
"The Foreign Ministry strongly condemns and categorically
rejects a visit by an Iranian parliament delegation to the
islands," the UAE state news agency WAM said.
"This visit flagrantly infringes on the sovereignty of the
UAE and undermines all exerted efforts towards finding a
peaceful resolution for this issue," it said.
The islands, Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunb, are
claimed by both countries but have been held by Iran since 1971,
shortly before the seven Gulf emirates gained full independence
from Britain and formed the UAE, now allied with Washington.
There was no immediate official comment from Iran.
But a report on an Iranian website calling itself the Young
Journalists Club said that a delegation of Iranian
parliamentarians made a one-day visit to the three islands of
Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Sirri on April 25.
Sirri is not claimed by the UAE. Iran says its sovereignty
over the Gulf islands it holds is not negotiable but has called
for talks with the UAE to clear up "misunderstandings". A senior
UAE foreign ministry official met Iran's UAE ambassador to
discussed "important issues of mutual concern", WAM said.
