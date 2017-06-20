(Recasts lead, adds Eni comments, background)
LONDON/MILAN, June 20 Italian oil major Eni
signed an agreement with Iran on Tuesday for
feasibility studies to develop an oil field and a gas field,
signalling a possible return to Iran's upstream sector.
The Iranian oil ministry's official website SHANA reported
Eni had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National
Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for studies on the Kish gas field and
the third phase of the Darkhovin oil field in southern Iran.
Eni has six months to present the results of its studies.
"The agreement with NIOC does not include any commitment to
invest," an Eni spokesman said on Tuesday.
State-controlled Eni, which entered Iran in the 1950s, was
involved in the development of the Darkhovin field and the
offshore South Pars gas field before U.S.-led sanctions stopped
oil majors investing.
Eni was given a special dispensation to recoup investments
in the country by taking Iranian oil by way of payment.
"The (Tuesday) agreement sets out conditions for recouping
outstanding payments of $280 million still owed Eni for previous
investments," the Eni spokesman said.
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi has previously said the group would
start working again in Iran when investments were repaid and
the type of contracts offered by Tehran known.
An Iranian oil official said this month that Eni was also
interested in the tender for development of the Azadegan oil
field in southern Iran.
Tehran needs billions of dollars of investment from foreign
energy corporations to boost crude production and natural gas
capacity in the country.
In January, Iran named 29 companies from more than a dozen
countries that would be allowed to bid for oil and gas projects
using the new, less restrictive Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC)
model.
Last year it signed provisional agreements with Royal Dutch
Shell and Russia’s Gazprom and expects to
sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total
soon.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Stephen Jewkes, Editing
by Richard Pullin and Adrian Croft)