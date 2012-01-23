BRUSSELS Jan 23 European Union
ambassadors agreed on Monday to impose an embargo on Iranian oil
imports, but decided to delay the full implemention of the ban
until July 1, an EU diplomat said.
Their agreement was the final step before EU foreign
ministers can give their formal approval to the measure. The
EU's 27 foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday.
"(EU ambassadors) have agreed on Iran sanctions," the senior
EU diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Under the deal, EU governments will have to stop signing new
contracts with Tehran from the moment the ban comes into place
-- probably as soon as this week -- but will be able to fulfill
existing contracts until July 1.
EU ministers are also expected to agree extra restrictive
measures on Iran's central bank at Monday's meeting, but no
details on those steps were immediately available.