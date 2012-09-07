PAPHOS, Cyprus, Sept 7 Britain's Foreign
Secretary William Hague urged the European Union on Friday to
impose new sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, as
Israel continues to threaten military action.
"It is necessary to increase pressure on Iran, to intensify
sanctions, to add further to EU sanctions that are already
enforced," Hague told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign
ministers in Cyprus.
He did not specify what form any new sanctions would take or
whether the ministers would discuss the issue in detail.
The EU implemented its latest round of sanctions on Iran in
July, banning oil imports from the Islamic Republic. The United
States is applying increasing diplomatic pressure around the
world to isolate the Iranian economy.
The sanctions are aimed at forcing Iran to curb the nuclear
work the West believes is aimed at developing atomic weapons
capability, something Tehran denies.
Israel, believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the
Middle East, sees the possibility of Iran getting the bomb as a
threat to its existence and has said it may use military means
if diplomacy and sanctions fail.