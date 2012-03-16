TOKYO, March 16 EU foreign ministers are
expected to discuss how the bloc's Iran oil embargo will impact
shipping insurance when they hold a scheduled meeting next week,
an industry source said on Friday.
The ministers are due to meet in Brussels next Friday.
"They are likely to discuss the matter," the source, who had
been briefed on the issue, said.
Starting in July, European insurers and reinsurers, who
provide cover for most oil tankers globally, will be prohibited
from indemnifying ships carrying Iranian crude and oil products
anywhere in the world in line with the sanctions on Tehran.
Both Japan and South Korea, major buyers of Iranian crude,
have been holding talks with the EU over the insurance
prohibition out of concern it will make it difficult to secure
deliveries of the oil.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Neil Fullick)