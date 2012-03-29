* Crude shipments from Iran already hit by sanctions
* European ship insurers lobbying EU
By Jonathan Saul and Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 29 A widely expected ban on
European insurance cover for Iranian oil exports from July 1 is
threatening to curtail shipments and raise costs for major
buyers such as Japan and South Korea, insurance industry sources
say.
Last week the European Union partly exempted some insurers
from its embargo on the Iranian oil trade until the start of
July and next month EU ministers plan to review whether to
extend these waivers.
Japan and South Korea have lobbied for exemptions, but
insurance and shipping executives say a complete ban now looks
likely.
"The limited exception in the regulation providing a grace
period until July 1 for third party liability insurance,
environmental liability insurance and re-insurance seems to me
to simply postpone the inevitable," said Michele White, general
counsel with INTERTANKO, an association whose members own the
majority of the world's tanker fleet.
Iran sells most of its 2.2 million barrels per day of oil
exports in Asia, where China, India, Japan and South Korea are
the four biggest buyers of Iranian oil. They have either made a
cut in imports or pledged to do so in the face of growing
sanctions pressure by the West intended to compel the Islamic
Republic to halt its disputed nuclear programme.
European insurers provide cover for the majority of the
world's oil tanker fleet. Industry officials say ship owners who
can still legally trade with Iran will be hard pressed to find
sufficient alternative insurance, which is also likely to be
less comprehensive.
"Post July 1 the only way for non-EU members to lift crude
from Iran would be to find insurance cover via an independent
and viable insurance sector totally unconnected to the EU and
US," White said.
"I doubt that exists to cover the full extent of liabilities
that might arise from a major tanker incident."
A source with one of South Korea's biggest shipping
companies said under such circumstances it would be "almost
impossible" for them carry Iranian oil and also doubted if
alternative cover could be found. A South Korean economy
ministry source added separately they were working hard to solve
the issue with the EU, declining to give details.
In Japan, shipping and energy companies face similar
pressures. Last month, Japan's main shipping insurer said it
would only be able to provide a fraction of cover for tankers.
"There is clearly no way to avoid the sanctions," a Japanese
shipping insurance source said. "Only the European and the U.S.
insurers can cover the insurance that deals with oil spills. If
the EU says no beyond July 1, the shippers would not be able to
operate."
Ship industry players say the dislocation in the European
insurance market will also raise costs for those still looking
to pick up crude from Iran.
"With fewer ship owners in the market, freight rates are
likely to go up, which will add cost to the endeavour of
transporting oil out of Iran, and thus make the Iranians hurt
even more," said Jakob Larsen, maritime security officer with
BIMCO, the world's largest private ship owners' association.
A growing number of international sanctions have already
hurt the Iran's ability to trade, with its oil business
particularly affected.
The EU in January imposed an immediate ban on new contracts
to import, purchase or transport Iranian crude and petroleum
products. EU members with existing contracts, however, can
honour them until July 1.
Shipping sources said this week the Royal Bank of Scotland
had halted payments to a Greek ship owner which
transported Iranian oil for an Indian shipping company.
"More stringent application of the sanctions regime for
countries ... who continue to import Iranian oil, is a
possibility. We have already seen some shipping companies cancel
some spot cargoes," said Alan Fraser of security firm AKE.
"So any more stringent application would likely see more
shipping companies opt out of agreements to export Iranian oil."
LIABILITY INSURERS HIT
The main impact of a complete insurance ban will be on the
availability of liability insurance, which covers ship owners
against personal injury and pollution claims. In the event of a
serious accident, these typically far exceed the cost of damage
to the vessel itself.
The market for marine liability insurance is largely
controlled by Europe-based protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs,
specialist insurers who are owned by their ship owner customers.
"The objective seems to be to drive people who can lawfully
trade with Iran into less effective insurance arrangements,"
said Andrew Bardot, executive officer of the International Group
of P&I Clubs, whose members provide liability cover to 95
percent of the world's tankers.
"If you tinker with liability insurance, you're not going to
impact on the target of your sanction, but potentially you'll
cause damage and loss to other parties who may end up
inadequately compensated."
The International Group of P&I Clubs has been leading the
insurance industry's lobbying effort against the bloc's trade
embargo, and plans to continue pushing the case for exempting
liability insurance, Bardot said, although he added "the door
may be closed".
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul, Osamu
Tsukimori in Tokyo and Sebastian Moffett in Brussels; Editing by
Giles Elgood)