* International sanctions gathering force against Iran
* EU court backs measures against Iranian unit in UK
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, March 13 Europe's highest court
upheld on Tuesday a European Union decision to impose sanctions
on a UK-based branch of Iran's state-owned Bank Melli as part of
EU efforts to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Europe and the United States have been imposing ever tighter
sanctions on OPEC member Iran to exert economic pressure and
force it to hold back on its nuclear programme, which they fear
is aimed at producing atomic weapons.
In 2008, governments in Europe targeted the Iranian bank and
its subsidiaries with an asset freeze, but its British unit,
Melli Bank, sought to have the decision annulled on the grounds
that it was not engaged in nuclear proliferation activities.
A lower court dismissed that action in 2009, and Melli Bank
appealed against the ruling.
In a final decision on the matter, the European Court of
Justice dismissed the appeal on Tuesday on the grounds that
having sanctions imposed on the bank's owner was sufficient to
include the subsidiary in the EU measures.
"The reason for freezing of the funds of Melli Bank - which
is wholly owned by Bank Melli Iran, an entity identified as
being engaged in nuclear proliferation - need not be the fact
that Melli Bank itself is engaged in such proliferation," the
Luxembourg-based court found.
"Where the funds of an entity identified as engaged in
nuclear proliferation are frozen there is a not insignificant
danger that that entity may exert pressure on the entities it
owns or controls in order to circumvent (sanctions)," it said.
Bank Melli faces sanctions from Europe as well as the United
States and was a target of a U.N. Security Council resolution in
2008. Along with other institutions, it has been at the focus of
international concerns over Iran's military activities.
Iran has had bank branches in Britain since the 1960s. In
the early 2000s, it spun off branches as subsidiaries, making it
more difficult to prove a direct financial link to Iran.
The United States has accused Tehran of using the British
units to buy arms and support the militant group Hezbollah.
EU governments agreed in January to ban Iranian crude oil
imports and imposed sanctions on its central bank and other
financial institutions, after the International Atomic Energy
Agency said in November that it had evidence Iran had worked on
designing a bomb.
EU governments have been challenged over their sanctions
decisions, particularly last year when they targeted governments
for violent crackdowns on pro-democracy protests during the Arab
Spring.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Rex Merrifield and
Hugh Lawson)