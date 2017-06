EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (R, bottom) holds up the proposed budget while speaking at the Iranian Parliament in... REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

TEHRAN Iran's parliament said on Tuesday it was ready to impose a ban on oil exports to some European states, the country's English-language Press TV reported.

"In retaliation to the Zionist(Israel)-backed measure of the European countries to ban Iran oil, we are ready to impose a ban on oil exports to some European countries," lawmaker Mohammad Javad Karimi-Qoddusi said.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi)