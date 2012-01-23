EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks with journalists at Tehran's Mehrabad airport after his visit to Latin American countries... REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

TEHRAN Iran on Monday rejected new sanctions imposed by the European Union on its oil as "psychological warfare", saying they would worsen the stand-off over the Islamic state's nuclear programme.

The European Union banned imports of oil from Iran on Monday and agreed to freeze the assets of Iran's central, joining the United States in a new round of measures aimed at reining in Tehran's nuclear development programme. [

"European Union sanctions on Iranian oil is psychological warfare ... Imposing economic sanctions is illogical and unfair but will not stop our nation from obtaining its rights," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast was quoted as saying by state television, referring to Iran's nuclear energy ambitions.

The latest sanction by the European Union will be fully enforced by July 1, part of a potentially crushing range of measures against Iran's lifeblood oil industry that the West hopes will force Tehran to curb its nuclear activity.

Also on Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the official news agency IRNA that the more sanctions were imposed on Tehran over its uranium enrichment work, "the more obstacles there will be to solve the issue".

The United States is leading diplomatic efforts to tighten sanctions on Iran, which it accuses of seeking nuclear weapons capability behind the facade of a declared civilian atomic energy programme, a charge Tehran denies.

Washington and Israel do not rule out military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy fails.

"The European countries and those who are under American pressure should think about their own interests. Any country that deprives itself of Iran's energy market will soon see that it has been replaced by others," Mehmanparast added.

Along with U.S. sanctions imposed by Obama on December 31, the Western powers hope that throttling Iranian exports and hence revenue can force Iran's leaders to agree to nuclear controls and greater transparency.

(Reporting by Hossein Jaseb; Editing by Mark Heinrich)