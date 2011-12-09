BRUSSELS Dec 9 European Union leaders
called on Friday for more sanctions against Iran by the end of
January, in an effort to increase pressure on Tehran over its
nuclear programme.
The leaders did not make an explicit call for an embargo on
Iranian crude oil, which EU diplomats have been discussing this
month as a way to respond to mounting concerns that the OPEC
producer has worked to design a nuclear weapon.
Instead, they called on their foreign ministers to broaden
existing sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans
on those involved in the nuclear work. EU leaders also called on
them to study "additional measures against Iran as a matter of
priority and to adopt these measures no later than by its next
session", which is scheduled for Jan. 30.
The International Atomic Energy Agency last month released
new evidence confirming international concerns that Iran
iseeking the atom bomb. Tehran says its nuclear programme is for
peaceful purposes only.
Last week, EU foreign ministers agreed to develop new
sanctions on Iran's energy, transport and banking sectors.
Diplomats said a ban on imports of Iranian oil into Europe was
under discussion.
The sanctions have had an impact on Iran's economy, experts
say, but they have not achieved their aim of stopping work that
the West suspects is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.
Iran's international isolation deepened after protesters
stormed two British diplomatic compounds on Nov. 30, smashing
windows, torching a car and burning the British flag in protest
against new sanctions imposed by London.
Iran is OPEC's number two oil producer and exports 2.6
million barrels a day, depending heavily on oil revenues.
France, backed by Germany and Britain, has led the push to
ban its crude, but some states, notably Greece, have expressed
reservations, because of their reliance on Iranian oil.
At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Thursday, French
Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said EU governments were trying to
resolve this dilemma. "We are working on these subjects to see
how we can ensure that certain European countries are not
penalized by an embargo on petroleum exports," he said.
(Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; editing by Mark John)