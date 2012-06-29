* EU ban on Iranian oil comes into force July 1
* Sanctions on Iran becoming more complicated
* Diplomacy making little headway in nuclear standoff
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, June 29 A European Union embargo on
Iranian oil comes into effect on Sunday with Western governments
hopeful economic pain will persuade Tehran to scale back its
nuclear work but also mindful they are pushing against the
limits of sanctions.
Combined with new measures coming into force this week in
the United States, the European ban constitutes a major
international push to pressure the Iranian government over its
nuclear ambitions.
But even before its full implementation on July 1, EU
heavyweights Britain and France have signalled more sanctions
could be needed to force Tehran to address their concerns it is
producing a nuclear bomb. Iran denies this, saying its nuclear
work focuses on energy supplies and medical needs.
While the spectre of the oil ban and U.S. measures appear to
have brought Iranian negotiators back to the table in April and
again in May and June, there has been little tangible result in
terms of nuclear concessions.
Diplomats and experts say, however, the room for manoeuvre
for European governments is shrinking.
"A lot of what could have been done has been done," a senior
EU official said, highlighting the overarching concern that
there are no more economic sectors where real pressure can be
brought to bear.
"Oil is the main source of revenue for the regime. There are
no significant sectors which could produce such an impact
without adding unintended effects," he said.
The West is wary of imposing a broad trade embargo on Iran,
that would be reminiscent of crippling sanctions against Iraq
and South Africa that caused significant economic difficulties
for their populations.
What EU governments may have to focus on in the coming
months is the painstaking and slow process of combing through
Iranian industry to find front companies for firms that face
sanctions or go after evaders, and freeze their assets.
"We can always find new measures but ... it will not be such
an easy process," the EU official said.
That process, some European diplomats say, is being hampered
by a growing number of cases filed by Iranian firms in the
European Court of Justice against sanctions decisions.
In two recent cases, the court ruled that European
governments did not have sufficient proof that companies facing
sanctions were involved in nuclear proliferation activities.
A European diplomat expressed concern such cases were
setting legal precedents that would complicate efforts to freeze
further assets. Hundreds of Iranian institutions and companies
are already targeted.
"Iran is trying to destroy our sanctions system. These court
cases seriously put in danger our sanctions regime," the
diplomat said.
WEB OF INTERESTS
Iranian officials have been dismissive of the impact of
sanctions on the oil sector. But there are signs the embargo,
which encompasses prohibitions against the import of crude into
Europe as well as transport and provision of insurance, has
taken a toll on the economy and Iran's ability to secure cash.
Iran's crude oil exports, which according to EU estimates
represent some 80 percent of the government's export revenues
and half of its income, have fallen by some 40 percent this
year, according to the International Energy Agency.
In the past, EU imports have accounted for about a fifth of
Iran's crude sales abroad. With European insurers accounting for
a vast majority of the world's tanker insurance, that
prohibition is also having a major effect.
The Iranian rial has lost much of its value this year,
inflation is running at some 20 percent and the prices of staple
foods and utility bills have multiplied in the last one to two
years. Tens of thousands of Iranians have lost their jobs, and
trade between Iran and European countries has halved in a year,
according Eurostat data from March.
Meanwhile, nuclear talks have lost steam, after resuming in
April following a 15-month hiatus, with Iran demanding sanctions
relief before it takes steps to curb uranium enrichment.
Experts from Iran and six world powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - are set to meet in
Istanbul next week. But at a round of political talks in Moscow
this month, there was not enough common ground for negotiators
to agree yet whether to meet again.
Diplomats in Brussels say no formal discussions are taking
place on new sanctions. If governments agree the way forward
would be to target more companies, the process could be slow.
But economists say by focusing, for example, on small banks
which are taking over trade transactions from major financial
institutions that face sanctions, European governments could
tighten the noose.
"I am confident the Iranians are exercising considerable
creativity in trying to come up with new mechanisms to evade
restrictions," said Patrick Clawson, head of the Iran Security
Initiative at U.S. think-tank the Washington Institute for Near
East Policy.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Michael Roddy)