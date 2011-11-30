* EU planning new sanctions on Iran
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 The storming of the
British embassy compound in Tehran could provide extra
ammunition to European governments pushing for stronger
sanctions against Iran, in particular a contentious embargo on
Iranian oil, diplomats said on Wednesday.
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Thursday to map out
Europe's response to a report by the International Atomic Energy
Agency in recent weeks that suggested Iran has worked on
designing an atom bomb.
Much has already been agreed - the EU will add some 180
names to a list of people and entities targeted by pan-European
sanctions - but a number of EU capitals have yet to decide
exactly how much economic pressure the EU should apply on Iran
over its nuclear programme, which it says is peaceful.
Tuesday's attack on the British embassy by dozens of
students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral
sanctions could go some way towards convincing them stronger
action is needed, diplomats said.
"From a political point of view this (attack) cannot, I
think, work in the direction of EU member states wanting to ease
pressure on Iran," the diplomat said. "On the contrary."
"The whole question is do we go further and add a new set of
sanctions apart from those adopted in the past."
French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said that
following the embassy attack, Paris would push foreign ministers
in Brussels to look at sanctions beyond what had already been
agreed, especially proposals made by President Nicolas Sarkozy
to freeze the central bank's assets and to ban oil imports.
French sources say that Paris feels the attack has added to
the already long list of factors playing against Tehran and
those that have wavered will be more inclined to listen to the
French proposals.
In the past week, some EU capitals have insisted it is too
early to adopt them, concerned about the economic consequences
of tighter restrictions on a big OPEC oil producer.
Experts says a European embargo could boost global crude
prices at a time when Europe is teetering on the brink of
recession and struggling with a mounting debt crisis.
Greece, in particular, has expressed reluctance, EU
diplomats say. Traders say debt-strapped Athens has been relying
on Iranian oil, which comes with an attractive financing offer
at a time when banks are increasingly denying it credit.
COMMON MESSAGE
In addition to discussing sanctions, EU governments are
expected to issue a stern warning to Tehran over the attack on
Britain's interests, expressing their "outrage", EU diplomats
said, using a word seldom used in diplomat communiques.
Germany announced on Wednesday it would recall its
ambassador from Tehran for consultations, and Britain has shut
the Iranian embassy in London, although it has held back from
taking any more dramatic steps at this stage.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe also said in an
interview in a weekly news magazine that international measures
against Tehran should be strong enough to paralyse the country.
Tehran has denied its nuclear work is aimed at building
bombs and says it needs it to generate extra power to feed a
growing demand for energy and for medical research purposes.
But the IAEA report appeared to offer evidence backing up
Western concerns, prompting a wave of unilateral sanctions from
the United States, Canada and Britain, announced this month.
The United States has taken steps designed to dissuade
non-U.S. banks from dealing with Iran. Washington blacklisted 11
entities suspected of aiding Iran's nuclear programs, and
expanded sanctions to target companies that aid its oil
industry.
Britain banned all its financial institutions from doing
business with Iran, including the Iranian central bank, and
Canada said it would ban the export of all goods used in Iran's
petrochemical, oil and gas industries and "block virtually all
transactions with Iran", also including with the central bank.