* EU planning new sanctions on Iran
* Scope of sanctions debated on Thursday
* Attack on UK embassy in Tehran adds pressure
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 The storming of the
British embassy compound in Tehran provides extra ammunition to
European governments pushing for stronger sanctions against
Iran, in particular a contentious embargo on Iranian oil,
diplomats said on Wednesday.
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Thursday to map out
Europe's response to a report by the International Atomic Energy
Agency in recent weeks that suggested Iran has worked on
designing an atom bomb.
Much has already been agreed -- the EU will add some 180
names to a list of people and entities targeted by pan-European
sanctions -- but a number of EU capitals have yet to decide
exactly how much economic pressure the EU should apply on Iran
over its nuclear programme, which it says is peaceful.
Tuesday's attack on the British embassy by dozens of
students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral
sanctions could go some way towards convincing them stronger
action is needed, diplomats said.
"From a political point of view this (attack) cannot, I
think, work in the direction of EU member states wanting to ease
pressure on Iran," one senior EU diplomat said. "On the
contrary."
"The whole question is do we go further and add a new set of
sanctions apart from those adopted in the past."
French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said that
following the embassy attack, Paris would push foreign ministers
in Brussels to look at sanctions beyond what had already been
agreed, especially proposals made by President Nicolas Sarkozy
to freeze the central bank's assets and to ban oil imports.
French sources say that Paris feels the attack has added to
the already long list of factors playing against Tehran and
those that have wavered will be more inclined to listen to the
French proposals.
Britain plans to back the idea of banning Iranian oil
imports to Europe, diplomats have said, but resistance elsewhere
in the EU remains.
In the past week, some EU capitals have insisted it is too
early to adopt the embargo and ban European companies from doing
business with the central bank, concerned about the economic
consequences of tighter restrictions on a big OPEC oil producer.
Experts say a European embargo could boost global crude
prices at a time when Europe is teetering on the brink of
recession and struggling with a mounting debt crisis.
Greece, in particular, has expressed reluctance, EU
diplomats say. Traders say debt-strapped Athens has been relying
on Iranian oil, which comes with an attractive financing offer
at a time when banks are increasingly denying it credit.
COMMON MESSAGE
Diplomats said foreign ministers might not be able to reach
an agreement on any oil embargo yet, but discussions could be
finalised next week, when EU heads of state meet for a summit on
Dec. 8 and 9.
In addition to discussing sanctions, EU governments are
expected to issue a stern warning to Tehran on Thursday over the
attack on Britain's interests, expressing their "outrage", EU
officials said, using a word seldom used in diplomat
communiques.
The next step could be a concerted move to recall EU envoys
from Tehran in a show of solidarity with London that, combined
with sanctions, would be a strong signal to Tehran that Europe
is serious about pushing for change, experts say.
"The takeover of the UK embassy changes the perspective,"
said Bruno Tertrais, a senior research fellow at France's
Strategic Research Foundation think tank.
"It will be increasingly harder for those in the EU who
argue for a softer approach to push ... Their voices will be
increasingly difficult to be heard," he said. "It will show Iran
that it cannot divide the EU."
Britain has shut the Iranian embassy in London and closed
its own embassy in Tehran, in a move followed by France and
Germany which recalled their own envoys from Tehran on
Wednesday.
Tehran has denied its nuclear work is aimed at building
bombs and says it needs it to generate extra power to feed a
growing demand for energy and for medical research purposes.
But the IAEA report appeared to offer evidence backing up
Western concerns, prompting a wave of unilateral sanctions from
the United States, Canada and Britain, announced this month.
The United States has taken steps designed to dissuade
non-U.S. banks from dealing with Iran. Washington blacklisted 11
entities suspected of aiding Iran's nuclear programs, and
expanded sanctions to target companies that aid its oil
industry.
Britain banned all its financial institutions from doing
business with Iran, including the Iranian central bank, and
Canada said it would ban the export of all goods used in Iran's
petrochemical, oil and gas industries and "block virtually all
transactions with Iran", also including with the central bank.