* Hellenic, Repsol stop buying Iranian crude
* Business as usual for Iran's Italian customers
* Firms look to Saudi, Russia, for replacement barrels
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, April 18 Iran's oil buyers in Europe are
progressively cutting volumes in advance of a European Union ban
on Iran crude from July 1 and have reduced their April purchases
by 75,000 barrels per day (bpd), industry sources said on
Wednesday.
Tehran in 2011 supplied more than 500,000 bpd to the EU plus
200,000 bpd to Turkey. Its supply to the EU fell to about
425,000 bpd in March and is down a further 75,000 bpd in April,
according to industry sources and Reuters calculations.
"People are trying to diversify their supplies and to
prepare for July," said a trader at a European oil company no
longer buying Iranian crude.
The EU announced in January plans to embargo Iran's crude
from July, and Washington and Brussels sanctioned Iran's central
bank. The West suspects Iran is trying to develop atomic bombs,
while Iran insists its nuclear programme is solely for civilian
purposes.
The latest figures indicate that Iran's smaller European
customers, mainly in Italy, are continuing to buy the same
amounts of oil.
"Until June 30, we are allowed to lift," said a source at a
small buyer. "As far as I know, it is business as usual up until
the start of the sanctions."
The sources declined to be identified by name because they
were not authorised to speak to the media.
REPLACEMENT BARRELS
Hellenic Petroleum of Greece has halted purchases,
a company source said on April 3.
Royal Dutch Shell has scaled back its buying of
Iranian crude into Europe from around 100,000 bpd in 2011,
industry sources said.
Shell's Chief Executive Peter Voser said in early March that
the company would stop buying Iranian crude entirely within
weeks.
Those that have reduced Iranian imports are filling the void
with a range of replacement barrels from top exporter Saudi
Arabia as well as Iraq and Russia.
Top Spanish oil refiner Repsol has stopped
importing crude from Iran and has replaced most of that supply
with Saudi Arabian oil, a company spokesman said on April 10.
Saudi Arabia, pumping at the highest rate in decades at
close to 10 million bpd, has made clear to customers that extra
cargoes can be made available if needed, oil executives said.
Another industry source said his firm had received more
enquiries for Russian Urals crude from companies that formerly
bought a large amount of their oil from Iran.
"This is an indication that the volume of Iranian is not
going to be the same," the source said.
A further source of additional crude is Iraq. The country is
expected to provide the world's largest expansion in oil export
capacity in 2012 as new ports ease a capacity bottleneck.
As well as Italian companies, Turkey has not changed its
purchases of Iranian crude so far.
But cutbacks appear to be on the way. Turkey said on March
30 it would cut imports of oil from Iran by a tenth, ceding to
U.S. pressure to reduce purchases.
Iran's Oil Exports to the EU plus Turkey
Figures in 1000s of bpd are based on industry and Reuters
estimates.
Customer Country Volume Volume Volume 2011
April March
Tupras Turkey 200 200 200
Total France 0 0 100
Shell UK/NL 20 30 1
Hellenic Greece 0 30 80
Cepsa Spain 30 50 70
Motor Oil Greece 0 0 60
Repsol Spain 0 15 30
ERG Italy 30 30 30
Iplom Italy 30 30 30
ENI Italy 20 20 20
Saras Italy 20 20 20
Total 350 425 740