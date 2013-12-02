DUBAI Dec 2 Iran's chief of police criticised
officials on Monday for using blocked social networking sites,
an indication that resistance remains against government plans
to relax restrictions on such websites.
Since his election in June, President Hassan Rouhani has
developed a significant presence on Twitter to promote his
messages in both English and Persian. Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif also updates his Facebook and Twitter pages
regularly.
Their actions have raised hopes among Iranians that social
networking sites could soon be unblocked, allowing them to
access their accounts without needing proxy servers to trick
internet providers into believing they live elsewhere.
"The manner in which some officials have slowly started to
cross the red line and enter into areas that citizens are
prohibited from using is not a good thing and everyone must be
compliant in this field," ISNA news agency quoted Esmail
Ahmadi-Moqadam as saying.
Since his election, Rouhani has repeatedly indicated his
desire to see greater internet freedoms for Iranians and a less
strict atmosphere.
The blocking of social networking forums dates back to 2009,
when Twitter was often used to organise anti-government protests
after the disputed re-election of former president Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad.
Those disturbances threatened the very existence of the
Islamic Republic of Iran and any move to amend the tight
controls will therefore need the approval of influential figures
including the head of security agencies and Supreme Leader,
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei himself has a significant presence on social media,
which is run by his public relations team.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said
separately on Monday that social networking sites, namely
Facebook, were used to "promote corruption and prostitution",
and contravened public morals and safety.
"For this reason, we are against this social network, and if
each of these social networks is prepared to erase criminal
acts, we will have no problem with membership," state news
agency IRNA quoted him as saying.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles, Editing by Marcus George and Angus
MacSwan)