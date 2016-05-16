(Corrects paragraph 13 to show the bank was headquartered in
Moscow not in the United States)
* Even small-scale investment requires extensive precautions
* Swedish firm says laborious due diligence leads to
opportunity
* U.S. sanctions on trade with Iran still in place
* European banks, in particular, still fear falling foul of
U.S.
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, May 16 A Swedish firm is looking to
launch the first initial public offering to raise capital for
investments in Iran since international sanctions on Tehran were
lifted.
But the precautions it takes to demonstrate that its
dealings are legitimate show that the undertaking, even on this
small scale, is time-consuming and costly.
Although global trade sanctions against Iran were lifted in
January in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear programme, the
United States still forbids its own nationals and firms to do
business in Iran, and prohibits dealings with a list of
Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) deemed to engage in
undesirable or terrorist activity.
For those reasons, Pomegranate Investment AB, set up in
Sweden in 2014, is entering the Iranian market cautiously.
Chief executive Florian Hellmich told Reuters on a visit to
London on Monday that the firm, which has raised 80 million
euros ($91 million) from European investors since 2014 in
anticipation of sanctions easing, hopes to launch its IPO in
Sweden within 12 months, for investments in Iran's consumer
technology sector.
He declined to say how much it might raise, but U.S. and
Canadian citizens and corporations will be excluded from the
offer.
To avoid any risk of infringing a ban on dollar payments to
or from Iran passing through U.S. financial institutions - one
that still frightens European banks, some of which received
heavy U.S. penalties for doing business in Iran - all
transactions are done in euros.
The main challenge for any international company, however,
is vetting Iranian partners to ensure they are not on the U.S.
blacklist.
"We have learned to operate in a sanctions environment,
which means we have had to engage in a high amount of KYC ("Know
Your Customer"): legal due diligence of all our partners,
including the banks we do business with," Hellmich said on a
visit to London.
Many Iranian companies have beneficial owners who are not
easily traceable, making it hard to be certain that investments
will not end up, for instance, going into the wide-ranging
business empire of the hardline Revolutionary Guards Corps,
which the United States accuses of sponsoring terrorism.
"We have engaged an armada of lawyers who have been advising
us in terms of disclaimers and due diligence. Again it comes
back to the cost of doing business. It is time-consuming,"
Hellmich said.
"This is also where the opportunity is - everyone could have
done the work we have done, but nobody has."
Hellmich, a veteran of emerging markets including Russia who
was previously with the Moscow-headquartered investment bank
Renaissance Capital, said Pomegranate was working with a
"combination of Swedish banks and Swiss banks", but declined to
be more specific.
"We found regional banks with no U.S. exposure a lot more
accommodating in how we do business," he said.
Around 50 percent of Pomegranate's shareholders are from
Sweden, including the prominent investor Per Brilioth, and
others come from Britain, Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe.
The firm has already taken minority stakes in Iranian
companies including the Internet and e-commerce company Sarava.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
