PARIS Nov 5 Iran's top nuclear negotiator said on Tuesday a framework deal with world powers on its nuclear work was "possible this week", although it was not necessary to hold to any such deadline.

"I believe that if we don't make a breakthrough at this round it's not a disaster," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told France 24 television. "A lot of work has to be done, but there is a great deal of mistrust in Iran." (reporting by John Irish; editing by Mark John)