UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER ZARIF SAYS DEPLORES REGION NOT DOING MORE ON FALLING OIL PRICES
