SINGAPORE Feb 6 Planemaker Airbus said
on Thursday it had not been part of a visit by a French business
delegation to Iran this week, the most senior French trade
mission to the country in years.
"Nobody from Airbus Group participated in the trip," Rainer
Ohler, head of communications for the Airbus parent group, said.
A source close to the delegation had said the company had
been represented in the team assembled by the main French
employers' association MEDEF, comprising more than 100
executives from France's biggest firms.
The delegation on the Feb. 2-5 trip met Mohammad
Nahavandian, President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, and
members of Irans Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and
Agriculture, state news agency IRNA said.
That trip followed an interim agreement reached by Iran and
six world powers in November under which Tehran agreed to limit
parts of its nuclear work in return for the easing of some
international sanctions.
The deal called for negotiation of a full agreement within a
year. The easing of sanctions, which began in late January, has
prompted Western firms to race for business opportunities even
though the bulk of international sanctions remain in place.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that
the United States had warned France that French companies would
be punished if they violated U.S. sanctions with Iran.
French finance minister Pierre Moscovici said the visit
should not be taken as a "sign of laxity, endorsement" but as "a
bet on the future based both on firmess and negotiation".
France's foreign ministry said that MEDEF had organised the
trade delegation on its own initiative.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by William Maclean and Greg
Mahlich)