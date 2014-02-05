DUBAI Feb 5 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
has told his French counterpart a trip to Iran by French
business executives was "not helpful" and gave the wrong
impression that Tehran was open for business as usual, a U.S.
official said.
Under an interim deal reached between Iran and six world
powers last November, Tehran agreed to limit parts of its
nuclear programme in exchange for the easing of some
international sanctions.
The relaxation in penalties has triggered a race among
Western firms to explore lucrative business opportunities. On
Monday Iran welcomed more than 100 executives from France's
biggest firms - Paris's most senior trade delegation in years.
"Secretary Kerry has talked directly to Foreign Minister
(Laurent) Fabius about the trade delegation ... about how this
is not helpful in this regard to ensure that in fact it is not
business as usual," Under Secretary of State for Political
Affairs Wendy Sherman told a hearing of U.S. lawmakers in
Washington on Tuesday.
"Tehran is not open for business because our sanctions
relief is quite temporary, quite limited and quite targeted,"
she added.
No one at France's Foreign Ministry was immediately
available to comment on Kerry's call with Fabius.
France, the euro zone's second largest economy, has for
months vaunted what it calls an "economic diplomacy" drive to
secure trade agreements with other countries. However the Iran
trip was a private initiative spearheaded by Medef, the French
employers' association.
The delegation on the Feb. 2-5 trip met Mohammad
Nahavandian, President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, and
members of Irans Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and
Agriculture, IRNA said.
Among the companies represented were Safran, Airbus
, Total, GDF-Suez, Renault,
Alcatel, Alstom, and L'Oréal, a
source close to the delegation said.