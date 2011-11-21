(Adds details, background)
PARIS Nov 21 France called for new
sanctions on an "unprecedented scale" against Iran on Monday in
response to Tehran's nuclear programme, urging world powers to
halt purchases of Iranian oil and freeze its central bank
assets.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy sent letters to the leaders
of the United States, Britain, Germany, the European Union,
Canada and Japan proposing the new actions after the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) voiced new concerns
about Iran's nuclear programme last week.
"As Iran steps up its nuclear programme, refuses negotiation
and condemns its people to isolation, France advocates new
sanctions on an unprecedented scale to convince Iran that it
must negotiate," said a statement from Sarkozy's office.
"France therefore proposes to the European Union and its
member states, the United States, Japan and Canada and other
willing countries to take the decision to immediately freeze the
assets of the Iranian central bank (and) stop purchases of
Iranian oil," it added.
Iranian Industry Minister Mehdi Ghazanfari warned on Monday
that threats from Western countries to tighten sanctions were
only harming their own interests.
The French statement urged Iran to suspend all nuclear and
balistic missile activities banned by the nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty as well as U.N. and IAEA resolutions
immediately. It called on Tehran to be open about its nuclear
programme by fully cooperating with the IAEA.
France also said that Iran should stop threatening its
neighbours and countries in the region.
Britain ordered its financial institutions on Monday to stop
doing business with Iranian counterparts although a source in
London said the new sanctions would not target oil trading.
"The Iranian regime's behaviour is a grave and urgent threat
to peace," the French statement said.
"In addition to the unacceptable threat of nuclear
proliferation, there is also the risk of triggering a military
escalation in the region, which could have catastrophic
consequences for Iran and the world," it added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)