BAMAKO, Sept 19 France's president, Francois
Hollande, said on Thursday he would meet Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly
next week, the first meeting between presidents of the two
countries since 2005.
France has been a strong advocate of sanctions to pressure
Iran over its nuclear programme but has been cautious since
Rouhani, a relative moderate, was elected earlier this year.
Hollande said he had accepted an invitation to meet with the new
Iranian leader.
"There is a plan to meet with the Iranian president at his
request," Hollande told reporters before leaving Bamako, where
he was attending a ceremony to mark the swearing-in of Mali's
new president.
Hollande would be the first Western leader of the P5+1
nations - United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and
Germany - to meet Rouhani, although the White House said on
Thursday it was possible that President Barack Obama could meet
Rouhani in New York if Tehran signalled it was serious about
giving up its nuclear programme.
"We should not slam the door on him. We need to see what is
behind the words and things will be judged on the acts. The
meetings on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly will
enable us to establish what the Iranian intentions are," said a
French diplomatic source.
Hollande, who will be the first French president to meet an
Iranian president since 2005 when Jacques Chirac met Mohammad
Khatami in Paris, is due to attend the U.N. meeting on Sept. 24.
France's foreign minister is also scheduled to meet his
Iranian counterpart, the first time foreign ministers of the
countries have met since September 2011.
The United States and its western allies believe Iran is
working towards developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its
nuclear programme is peaceful and aimed at power production.