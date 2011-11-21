PARIS Nov 21 France called for new
sanctions on an "unprecedented scale" against Iran on Monday in
response to Tehran's nuclear programme, proposing purchases of
Iranian oil be halted and central bank assets frozen.
"As Iran steps up its nuclear programme, refuses negotiation
and condemns its people to isolation, France advocates new
sanctions on an unprecedented scale to convince Iran that it
must negotiate," said a statement from President Nicolas
Sarkozy's office.
"France therefore proposes to the European Union and its
member states, the United States, Japan and Canada and other
willing countries to take the decision to immediately freeze the
assets of the Iranian central bank (and) stop purchases of
Iranian oil," it added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)