DUBAI Nov 10 A Twitter account Iran experts
believe is run by the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei reiterated criticism of France on Sunday after Paris
expressed reservations about a proposed deal to end a dispute
over Tehran's nuclear programme.
A message posted in English on the account @khamenei_ir
said: "French officials have been openly hostile towards the
Iranian nation over the past few years; this is an imprudent and
inept move."
A second tweet said: "A wise man, particularly a wise
politician, should never have the motivation to turn a neutral
entity into an enemy."
The authenticity of the messages, published a day after
talks in Geneva ended without clinching a deal to curb Tehran's
nuclear programme, could not immediately be confirmed.
The comments appear to cite part of a speech Khamenei gave
in March 2013 for Iranian new year, in which he said: "We have
never had problems with France and the French government,
neither in the past nor in the present era."
"However, since the time of (former President Nicolas)
Sarkozy, the French government has adopted a policy of opposing
the Iranian nation and unfortunately the current French
government is pursuing the same policy. In our opinion, this is
a wrong move. It is ill-advised and unwise."
France has traditionally taken a tougher line on Iran than
most other world powers and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif has accused it of being more intransigent in talks
than the United States.
Clear divisions emerged among the U.S. and European allies
on the final day of the Geneva talks as France hinted that the
proposal under discussion did not sufficiently neutralise the
threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb.
Despite the failure of the discussions, Iran and six world
powers said differences had narrowed - a softening that may
worry Iranian hardliners - and they would resume negotiations in
10 days to try to end the decade-old standoff.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday
denounced the outline of an accord leaked to the media, saying
Tehran would be getting "the deal of the century" if world
powers carried out proposals to grant Iran temporary respite
from sanctions.
Israel, which is believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal and regards Iran as a mortal threat, has
repeatedly suggested it may take military action against Tehran
if it does not mothball its entire nuclear programme.
Iran dismisses such demands, saying it has a sovereign right
to a nuclear energy industry. Most diplomats say that, as Tehran
has expanded its nuclear capacity exponentially since 2006, the
time for demanding a total shutdown has passed.
