PARIS Dec 8 France will pay close attention to ensure Iran respects a U.N. Security Council resolution banning it from ballistic missile tests, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after U.S. officials said Tehran had conducted a new launch in November.

Iran tested a new medium-range ballistic missile on Nov. 21 in a breach of two U.N. Security Council resolutions, two U.S. officials said on Monday, the second since October. France's view is important as it is one of five global powers that are permanent, veto-wielding members of the Council.

"France will be very attentive that Iran respects its international obligations in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1929," ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said in response to a question on the test.

He did not specifically confirm the launch and officials declined to comment when pressed.

All ballistic missile tests by Iran are banned under a 2010 Security Council resolution that remains valid until a deal between Iran and six world powers meant to restrain its nuclear programme is implemented.

Under that deal, reached on July 14, most sanctions on Iran will be lifted in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activity aimed at ensuring it cannot be put to developing bombs. Sanctions are due to begin being lifted at the start of 2016.

According to a July 20 resolution endorsing that deal, Iran is still "called upon" to refrain from work for up to eight years on ballistic missiles that could be designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

In October, the United States, Britain, France and Germany called for the Security Council's Iran sanctions committee to take action over a missile test by Tehran that month that they said violated U.N. sanctions.

So far, no action has been taken by the committee.

Nadal said at the time that the October test sent "a worrying message" to the international community.

Paris took one of the hardest lines of the six powers negotiating the nuclear agreement with Iran. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich)