PARIS/DUBAI Oct 16 One of Europe's leading
satellite providers said it had taken Iranian state television
and radio channels off the air to comply with tougher European
Union sanctions on the Islamic state.
Iranian officials said the move by Paris-based Eutelsat
was illegal and against the West's own principles of
free speech, state media reported on Tuesday.
The Eutelsat decision hit 19 channels provided by Iran's
state broadcasting network (IRIB) including English-language
Press TV - used by Tehran to broadcast its news and views beyond
the country's borders.
Eutelsat, which broadcasts across Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, said on its website the shut-down was based on
"reinforced EU Council sanctions".
It also cited a decision by France's broadcasting authority
that IRIB's Sahar 1 television channel should be switched off
because of anti-Semitic broadcasts.
The move came weeks after Eutelsat complained to
international regulators saying Iran had jammed satellite
signals from Persian-language channels broadcast by the BBC,
Voice of America and other operators.
Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad
Hosseini said the shut-down was illegal and "a clear violation
of the West's claim for supporting freedom of speech and
information," the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.
The European Union stepped up sanctions on Iran's banking,
shipping, and industrial sectors on Monday over Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme which the West fears is aimed at
producing nuclear weapons. Tehran denies the charge.
(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)