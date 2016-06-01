SINGAPORE, June 1 Singapore imports of Iranian residual fuel oil were 84,785 tonnes in the week to May 25, data from International Enterprise (IE) Singapore released on Thursday showed. Total imports of Iranian fuel oil into Singapore since the start of the year have risen to almost 688,000 tonnes since the lifting of U.S. and EU imposed sanctions in mid-January. Below is a table detailing weekly Iranian fuel oil import figures in 2016, using IE Singapore data. Week Iran 25-May 84,785 18-May 0 11-May 86,819 4-May 0 27-Apr 0 20-Apr 160,542 13-Apr 15,000 6-Apr 87,347 30-Mar 84,279 23-Mar 0 16-Mar 0 9-Mar 0 2-Mar 169,006 24-Feb 0 17-Feb 0 10-Feb 0 3-Feb 0 27-Jan 0 20-Jan 0 13-Jan 0 6-Jan 0 Total 687,778 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)