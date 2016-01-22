(Repeats Thursday's story with no changes)
* First frontier funds start to buy Iran stocks
* Major portfolio investment some way off
* Stock market developed but local knowledge key
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Jan 21 Two decades after he hauled a
suitcase full of cash onto the floor of the Moscow stock
exchange to buy up shares in the aftermath of communism, Dominic
Bokor-Ingram has taken a similar early punt on Iran.
The Briton launched a joint venture fund with Iranian
investment group Turquoise Partners on Sunday, just one day
after the announcement most international sanctions on Iran
would be lifted in return for restrictions on Tehran's nuclear
programme.
He was not alone. Clemente Cappello, CEO of London-based
Sturgeon Capital, bought the first stocks for his new Iran fund
in December.
He used internal money and complex transfers that will no
longer be needed as Iran rejoins the international financial
transactions system SWIFT but hopes to start buying shares for
European investors next month.
Well ahead of the pack, the two men will have to wait a
while before major portfolio investors plough money into a
market still fraught with risk.
Both said having a strong local partner was key.
"Investor relations is not very well developed," said
Cappello, who works with a local brokerage and has hired a
Farsi-speaking equity analyst, adding only some of the financial
data was in English, while annual reports and commentary were
published in Iranian.
Small non-U.S. investment funds are less encumbered by the
few remaining sanctions and more flexible to deal with tangled
stock ownership structures than large portfolio investors.
But many are still wary.
Iran's economy has been curtailed under a complicated web of
restrictions. While the UN and European Union announced lifting
nuclear related sanctions, the United States abolished the most
dramatic restrictions against non-U.S. actors but kept those
against U.S. actors in place.
"Like many others we are wary of being the front runners in
this...and the U.S. have not spelled out all the details yet,"
said Khaled Abdel Majeed, CIO of boutique investment firm MENA
Capital whose regional Middle East and North Africa fund cannot
invest in Iran as it is also marketed to U.S. investors.
"It is a bit wait and see," he said, adding he was hoping
for a March launch of a so-called UCITS fund that is regulated
under EU law and targeted at European retail investors, and use
that vehicle to invest in Iranian stocks.
DIVERSE OFFERING
Those who are invested are keen to play up its advantages.
"The opportunity you get in Iran doesn't appear anywhere
else - the other markets that are opening up like Myanmar, Cuba
or Ethiopia, they don't even have stock exchanges," said
Bokor-Ingram, of Charlemagne Capital, who started
travelling to Iran two years ago to check out investment
prospects.
The 80-million-strong country is classified as middle-income
with a well educated population and has an annual output of some
$400 billion - larger than established frontier countries such
as Thailand or South Africa.
The bourse has diverse listings thanks to a broad industrial
base unusual among its regional oil exporting peers, whose stock
markets are often dominated by energy and petrochemicals as well
as financial listings.
The headline numbers are enticing. More than 600 companies
are listed on two stock exchanges, the Tehran Stock Exchange
(TSE) and the Farabourse small-cap market, according to Sturgeon
Capital.
Bokor-Ingram's joint venture fund holds around $50 million
of 18 Tehran-listed stocks.
The TSE's market cap stood at 2,873,072 billion Iranian
rials ($97 billion at the official exchange rate) while daily
volumes over the past few days was around 2,000 billion rials,
according to the bourse's web site.
Yet investors will want to avoid companies with ties to
Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, still subject to sanctions
for terrorism, human rights abuses, and missile activities. And
weeding out illiquid, badly run companies in unattractive
sectors further shrinks the shortlist.
BEYOND THE FRONTIER
For some, progress has been slower than anticipated.
London-based boutique First Frontier had planned to launch
an Iran sanctions-compliant fund last summer and aimed to have
100 million euros invested by year-end 2015, yet so far the fund
has not been launched.
"The client feedback was they still wanted to go through the
education process first of all...rather than jump straight into
it," First Frontier co-CEO Richard Adley, adding he still hoped
to launch an Iran fund.
Isolation from international financial markets for more than
a decade means Iran is also not a member of any of the emerging
or frontier equity indexes, meaning it is effectively off the
radar for asset managers aligning their portfolios with
benchmarks produced by the likes of MSCI or FTSE Russell.
"Iran isn't even a frontier country yet, so it is just not
part of our reference universe," said Will Ballard, head of
emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities at major
institutional investment house Aviva Investors.
"It is going to be a while before that big institutional
money will come in," predicts Bokor-Ingram.
While investors are excited about the opportunities, they
are divided over the extent of the impact on the economy and
individual companies of new competition from the outside world.
"The consensus is this is all great for the whole of the
business environment," said Sturgeon Capital's equity analyst
Kiyan Zandiyeh.
"But the reality is that it is not, there are many companies
and many industries that will be heavily disrupted."
The next big momentum is likely to come from investors
inside the country rather than outside.
Iran will also have access to billions of dollars of its
frozen assets overseas of which some, once repatriated, will end
up in shares. And interest rates, well above 20 percent to
curtail inflation bloated by sanctions, are set to come down,
freeing capital that could find its way into local stocks.
For a factbox on sanctions and how they will be lifted click
here:
($1 = 29,788.0000 rials)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Philippa
Fletcher)