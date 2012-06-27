(Corrects to say Iran is in talks to sell gas to India)
MOSCOW, June 27 Iran, which faces tightening
sanctions on its oil industry aimed at halting development of
its nuclear programme, is looking to export more gas to India
and Pakistan to make up for a fall in crude exports, a National
Iranian Oil Company official said.
"We are trying to compensate the less (oil) export," NIOC's
managing director for research and technology, Mohammad Ali
Emadi told reporters at a Moscow conference on Wednesday.
"We are in negotiation with Pakistan and India to increase
export of natural gas."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alison Birrane)