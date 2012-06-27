(Corrects to say Iran is in talks to sell gas to India)

MOSCOW, June 27 Iran, which faces tightening sanctions on its oil industry aimed at halting development of its nuclear programme, is looking to export more gas to India and Pakistan to make up for a fall in crude exports, a National Iranian Oil Company official said.

"We are trying to compensate the less (oil) export," NIOC's managing director for research and technology, Mohammad Ali Emadi told reporters at a Moscow conference on Wednesday.

"We are in negotiation with Pakistan and India to increase export of natural gas."