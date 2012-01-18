DUBAI Jan 18 Iran, holder of the world's second largest gas reserves, imported more natural gas than it exported over the last 10 months, Fars News Agency quoted the head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) as saying.

The semi-official news service reported NIGC director Javad Oji saying Iran had imported nearly 9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in the 10 months since the start of the Iranian year on March 21, 2011, up 35 percent year on year.

Iran exported 7.6 bcm of gas during the 10-month period, 10.5 percent more than it exported in the comparable period of the Iranian year that began March 21, 2010, but a more rapid rise in imports swelled Iran's net imports to nearly 1.4 bcm.

According the latest BP Statistical Review, Iran was a net exporter of gas for the first time in many years from January to December 2010. But it still only produced 1.6 bcm more than it consumed during the full calendar year, according to BP data.

Despite its huge gas reserves, Iran's own consumption has risen more markedly than its production - driven by heating, power generation and oilfield reinjection needs which have made it a net importer over the last few decades.

Rolling summer maintenance outages on parts of Iran's giant South Pars gas field led to a big drop in gas supplies in 2011, forcing Iranian power plants to burn more oil.

With almost 16 percent of the world's total gas reserves, Iran already exports gas to Turkey, but it also has to import the heating fuel during winter from Turkmenistan.

Iran has long dreamt of boosting exports to Europe, but tight Western sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme have prevented Tehran from getting hold of technology needed to produce enough excess gas to be a major seller or to liquefy gas for export by tanker.

Iran has been more successful in managing the impact of sanctions aimed at starving it of vehicle fuels.

Iranian gasoline imports have slumped by as much as 95 percent over the last four years, according to official government data, thanks to rising refinery capacity, lower fuel subsidies and gasoline rationing. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Anthony Barker)