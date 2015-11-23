TEHRAN Nov 23 Iran wants to play bigger role in
supplying gas to the global market and welcomes international
partnerships to develop its supplies, the Iranian president said
on Monday at the opening of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum
(GECF) Summit in Tehran.
"I invite the leaders of the countries in this group to
partner with Iran and invest in developing to Iran's gas
resources for mutual benefit," Hassan Rouhani said in a speech
broadcast live on state television. "Iran is ready to play a
bigger role in supply of gas," he added.
(Reporting by Rania al Gamal, Sam Wilkin, Writing by Bozorgmehr
Sharafedin, editing by Sami Aboudi)