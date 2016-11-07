(Adds quotes, South Pars background)
PARIS Nov 7 The boss of French oil and gas
company Total said on Monday that it would be happy to
be the first Western oil company to reach an agreement with
Iran, but he said a deal had not yet been signed.
"Discussions are going on and we'll see if we can sign in
the coming days," Patrick Pouyanne told CNN Money on the
sidelines of an Abu Dhabi petroleum conference.
Asked about the estimated $6 billion value of the potential
deal, Pouyanne said: "...developing a phase of South Pars (gas
field) is more in the range of $2 billion dollars than $6
billion."
Iran's SHANA news agency said on Monday that Total and China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) would sign new contracts on
Tuesday with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on the second
phase of the South Pars gas field.
Total has had a previous involvement in South Pars, one of
the largest natural gas deposits in the world, which is located
in the middle of the Persian Gulf. In 1997, Iranian authorities
awarded the development of phases 2 & 3 of the field to a Total
subsidiary.
"We developed some phases of South Pars in the past,"
Pouyanne told CNN Money. "We were on the verge of sanctioning a
project in 2010 just before the sanctions," he said, referring
to sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear programme.
"Naturally we have engaged discussions with Iran on this
topic. So, let see if we can conclude a satisfactory deal for
all the parties," Pouyanne said, adding that he would not be
travelling to Tehran himself.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by
Jane Merriman)