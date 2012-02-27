* Five cargoes of gasoline in Jan, Feb shipped to Iran
* Increased pressure force PetroChina to stop, traders say
By Humeyra Pamuk and Luke Pachymuthu
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 27 China has helped
Iran dodge tightening sanctions this year by regularly selling
it much-needed gasoline, shipping and trade sources said, but
rising tensions could force even some Chinese companies to stop,
at least temporarily.
China is the biggest buyer of Iranian crude oil and has
condemned U.S. censure of one of its top trading companies for
the gasoline trade. Beijing operates free of sanctions imposed
by the United States and European Union.
A total of 350,000 tonnes, or around 10 cargoes of gasoline
were shipped since the start of the year, shipping and trade
sources said. Although an major oil producer, Iran's aging
refineries struggle to produce enough fuel and imports are vital
to fill the shortfall.
China's state oil traders - Unipec, Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp and
Chinaoil - were among the regular gasoline suppliers of Iran,
five Gulf-based oil traders said. The companies were not
immediately available for comment.
Chinese companies have emerged as the major gasoline
suppliers into Iran, especially after trading houses such as
Vitol and Trafigura and major oil companies have stopped doing
business with Tehran due to sanctions.
China is set to reduce the amount of crude it will buy from
Iran this year, but still will remain a significant buyer and
one of Tehran's biggest trading partners.
Its oil trade with Iran is worth some $20 billion a year and
its imports rose by 30 percent to a record volume of 555,000
barrels per day (bpd) last year.
While many traders believe this partnership will not budge
in the face of Washington's escalating pressure on the
international community to stop doing business with Iran, it may
put things on hold, at least for a while.
"Basically PetroChina was supplying them all through January
but for now that appears to have stopped," one Gulf-based trader
said. "Perhaps publicity and new sanctions were just too much
for them," he added.
"PetroChina might have stopped as an entity. But they seem
to be channeling all the trade through Zhuhai Zhenrong," another
Gulf-based trader said.
Washington in January imposed sanctions on the state-run
company, which it said was Iran's largest supplier of refined
petroleum products.
Traders did not think the sanctions would have an impact on
the company's capability to continue selling to Iran.
"They have this company like a cash settlement desk. All the
trade they have goes through this company and why would they
stop? They're buying Chinese cargoes, ships belong to China and
getting the insurance in China," he said.
China denounced U.S. sanctions on Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp,
calling Washington's punishment an unreasonable step beyond
international sanctions, aimed to curb Tehran's nuclear
ambitions, which Western governments say appear aimed at
developing the means to make atomic weapons.
Iran says its nuclear activities are legitimate and for
peaceful ends.
"In my opinion, the Chinese would never stop supplying to
Iran," a third Gulf-based trader said. "They might go quiet for
a while, and then a few months later we see an interesting
fixture out of Singapore."
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by William Hardy)