ANKARA, March 27 Iran aims to increase it
gasoline imports by March 2015, a senior Iranian oil official
said on Thursday, as the country has stopped using domestic
petrochemical plants to produce the fuel.
Imports are a sensitive subject for energy-rich Iran as they
have been a target for U.S. sanctions aimed at persuading Tehran
to curb its nuclear activities.
"Iran's fuel imports will surely increase this (Iranian)
year," said the senior official, who asked not to be named.
The Iranian year started on March 21.
He refused to reveal the amount but media reports suggest
that the import of gasoline will be around 11 million litres per
year.
Iran's plan to increase imports follows an interim deal
agreed in November with world powers under which Tehran has
since shelved higher-grade uranium enrichment - a potential path
to atomic bombs - and obtained modest relief from punitive
sanctions in return. The interim accord went into effect on Jan.
20.
Iran has long denied accusations from Western powers and
Israel that it sought to develop the capability to produce
atomic weapons under the cover of its nuclear energy programme.
Iran lacks refining capacity - in part due to a lack of
foreign investment - forcing it to import 40 percent of its
domestic gasoline demand. The United States has imposed
sanctions on foreign companies that help to supply fuel to Iran.
Alarmed over high pollution levels, Hassan Rouhani's
government has repeatedly said it wants to halt production of
gasoline from petrochemical plants, which started in 2010.
Experts say such gasoline creates more pollution than standard
gasoline.
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in early March that the
Islamic state had plans to hike its gasoline imports, without
revealing details, the Oil Ministry's SHANA website reported.
Iran and major powers are seeking a final settlement by a
July deadline under which the West wants Iran to significantly
scale back its nuclear programme.
