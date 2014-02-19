BERLIN Feb 19 German prosecutors said on
Wednesday they had arrested a German-Iranian man suspected of
exporting to the Islamic Republic goods that could be used in a
weapons programme.
The products include vacuum pumps, valves and other
industrial products that can be used for civil or military
purposes, Federal Prosecutors said in a statement.
The 62-year old man, arrested in the Bonn area of western
Germany on Tuesday, is suspected of acquiring almost 230,000
euros worth of goods made in Germany or in other states for Iran
between 2011 and 2013.
Western nations have imposed economic sanctions and an arms
embargo on Iran although there is some talk of easing these
given a slight thaw in relations.
Six world powers, including Germany, are in talks with Iran
about Tehran's contested nuclear programme. Iran rejects Western
allegations that it is seeking a nuclear weapons capability and
says it is enriching uranium only for electricity generation and
medical purposes.
The goods were sent to an organisation in Iran that is
responsible for a military residual propellant weapons programme
and which has since 2007 been subject to an embargo, said
prosecutors.
"It is therefore forbidden to make economic resources - and
goods of any kind - available to this company," said the
prosecutors.
The man is suspected of conducting his business via a
company in an Arabian country neighbouring Iran to avoid export
controls.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by John Stonestreet)